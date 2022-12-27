Parents warned RSV virus cases in Dudley borough

RSV is increasing

RSV is a common virus causing colds and coughs but can be more severe in some children.

Dudley NHS tweeted: "Right now cases are higher than usual for this time of year as COVID-19 restrictions ease and children mix more.

"The early symptoms of bronchiolitis are similar to a cold, such as sneezing, a runny or blocked nose, a cough and a slightly high temperature of 38C."

A child with bronchiolitis may then get other symptoms, such as breathing more quickly, finding it difficult to feed or eat, noisy breathing (wheezing) or becoming irritable.

Symptoms are usually worst between days three and five, and the cough usually gets better in three weeks.