Suspending ambulance strikes is 'way of saying thank you to public over support'

GMB chiefs said there would be no walkout on December 28 after the "amazing" public support they received during the day of industrial action on Wednesday.

It saw workers from West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) take to picket lines in the region – something which was set to be replicated after Christmas.

But now it has been called off, with union chiefs being adamant a further day of action earmarked for January 11 would take place if negotiations do not happen.

Stuart Richards, senior organiser for the GMB in the Midlands, said: "So we had a meeting on Thursday of our national representatives and the consensus was they got a lot of public support on the day of action and they wanted to take on board that and say 'thank you' to the public and the best way of doing that is to withdraw that day of action on December 28. We wanted to take on board the concerns people had.

"It's to say 'thank you' and say to the Government they've got some time to come to the table and talk to us, which they haven't done so far."

Mr Richards said the next date for industrial action will be taking place unless Health Secretary Steve Barclay intervenes and opens negotiations with the union.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary added: "We are overwhelmed by Wednesday's amazing public support for our paramedics and ambulance staff.

"People across the country have been wonderful in backing us and we care so much about them too.

"That's why we are suspending the proposed GMB industrial action on December 28.

"We know the public will appreciate being able to enjoy Christmas without any additional anxiety. They support us and we support them."

She added: "The workforce crisis in our NHS is so severe and our commitment to getting ambulance staff the proper pay they deserve is stronger than ever, so we are scheduling a further date for action on January 11, 2023.

"The incredible British public are why we are suspending our action over the Christmas period.

"But it also means the Government can now do what ambulance workers and the public want - get round the table and talk pay now.