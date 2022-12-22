Hair today, gone tomorrow! Wayne grows his hair for a year for charity

Wayne Hodgkins, who normally has short hair, has grown a mane of hair and a beard Santa would be proud of.
The 53-year-old last had his haircut on New Year's Day and 365 days later he is having it all taken off and giving supporters the chance to have a snip themselves.
Wayne is hoping to raise more than £1,000 for Acorns Hospice through his sponsored haircut and raffle at Rowley and Blackheath Labour Club.
He said: "I cannot wait to get all hair cut off me, I normally have a shaven head and goatee but I have big hair everywhere because of this challenge.
"It was a nightmare during the summer in all that heat with all this hair, it certainly was the hardest part of 2022."
Wayne is looking forward to charging his mates for having a cut of his hair and beard at the Labour Club.
He said: "I've been going to the club since I was seven so I know lots of people will support a good cause and have a go wrecking my hair, which will not matter because its all being cut off anyway."
Wayne hoped to donate his hair but as it was bleached for a date as Santa it cannot be given to charity.
He added: "It will be a great night at Rowley and Blackheath Labour Club on New Year's Day and we have got a great raffle thanks to the Adam and Dean at Motormarket in Cradley, the staff at the Little Beech in Blackheath, Nisa Local, Springfield, Bains Wines Netherton and MLR Recovery.
"Neils Barbers have been great with Steven Clulow agreeing to cut my hair at the club for charity. Acorns Hospice is such a worthwhile cause which everyone responds too."