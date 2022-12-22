Hair today, gone tomorrow! Wayne grows his hair for a year for charity

Wayne Hodgkins will be having his hair cut off by Stephen Clulow from Neil's Barber Shop, Rowley Regis

Wayne Hodgkins, who normally has short hair, has grown a mane of hair and a beard Santa would be proud of.

The 53-year-old last had his haircut on New Year's Day and 365 days later he is having it all taken off and giving supporters the chance to have a snip themselves.

Wayne is hoping to raise more than £1,000 for Acorns Hospice through his sponsored haircut and raffle at Rowley and Blackheath Labour Club.

He said: "I cannot wait to get all hair cut off me, I normally have a shaven head and goatee but I have big hair everywhere because of this challenge.

"It was a nightmare during the summer in all that heat with all this hair, it certainly was the hardest part of 2022."

Wayne is looking forward to charging his mates for having a cut of his hair and beard at the Labour Club.

He said: "I've been going to the club since I was seven so I know lots of people will support a good cause and have a go wrecking my hair, which will not matter because its all being cut off anyway."

Wayne hoped to donate his hair but as it was bleached for a date as Santa it cannot be given to charity.

He added: "It will be a great night at Rowley and Blackheath Labour Club on New Year's Day and we have got a great raffle thanks to the Adam and Dean at Motormarket in Cradley, the staff at the Little Beech in Blackheath, Nisa Local, Springfield, Bains Wines Netherton and MLR Recovery.