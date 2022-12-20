Final flagship Black Country Covid vaccination centre close

The two clinics have delivered thousands of vaccinations

The vaccination centre at Saltwells Education Centre, Dudley and Tipton Sports Academy in Tipton have closed after vaccinating thousands of local people.

The sites are the last remaining of the flagship vaccination centres which were established during the pandemic and have helped deliver more than 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccinations in the Black Country.

The vaccination clinic at the Mander Centre in Wolverhampton will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, however it will be extending its offering to include flu vaccinations and other healthcare services.

Eligible people will still be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations via pharmacies and GP practices, or in settings managed by them.

Community pop-up clinics are also being hosted at a range of locations in the Black Country, with vaccines available on a walk-in basis. To find your nearest pop-up clinic, click here.

Sally Roberts, Chief Nursing Officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "Thanks to the hundreds of thousands of local people who have come forward to get protected against COVID-19 to date, we are delighted to have reached the stage where we can now manage the vaccination programme within existing NHS services.

"This means the time is right to stand down our larger sites and focus on delivering vaccinations in community locations that are closer to home.

“The vaccination centres have been instrumental in the delivery of more than 2.7 million vaccines across the Black Country and I want to extend my thanks to everyone who has contributed to this incredible community effort, including our dedicated staff, volunteers, and healthcare partners, who have worked tirelessly since the start of the vaccination roll out.

“However, it’s important to remember that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, and we still have lots of vulnerable people in our communities. There’s still plenty of places you can get a vaccine, so please take advantage of the opportunity to protect yourself and those around you if you haven’t already done so and stay well this winter.”