Family pay tribute to 19-year-old killed in M6 crash in Cheshire

Chloe Williams from Dudley

Chloe Williams, from Dudley, was a passenger of a Volkswagen Polo involved in a collision with three other vehicles on December 2.

The incident occurred at around 5.15pm on the M6 between Junction 16 to Junction 17 northbound at Sandbach near Crewe, Cheshire Police said.

The 19-year-old died in hospital despite the best efforts of paramedics and her family are being supported by specialist officers.

A tribute released on behalf of her family said: "We have lost our beautiful girl in the most tragic way.

"She was about to start her dream career and has now had all that taken away. We ask as a family to be allowed to grieve in private.”

A 27-year-old man from Rossendale was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman added: "Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or dash-cam footage from around the time of the collision to come forward.