Three-bedroom Dudley house on sale for £110k but big tidy up needed

The house has been listed for sale, but comes with a mound of junk in the back garden. Photo: Google Street Map

Homes site Rightmove has put the house on Churchfield Street in Dudley up for sale for £110,000, but the terraced property in Dudley has a garden that is full of junk.

This includes bags of rubbish, an old fire site and what appears to be a dining chair.

The new buyers will also have to do some work to the bare walls and uneven floor inside the house.

A picture on the Rightmove website shows the amount of junk and rubbish left in the back garden. Photo: Rightmove

A picture of a toilet shows the seat covered in dirt and the accessories in the living room include a roll of toilet paper and a packet of what looks like cigarettes.

The property is up for sale with Royal Estates which said in its advertisement that it could make an ideal investment property or family home once renovated.

The inside of the house needs work, with bare floors and no wallpaper. Photo: Rightmove

A spokesman for Royal Estates wrote on the advertisement: "The property consists of two reception rooms, an extended kitchen, a large family bathroom, three bedrooms, an upstairs toilet and a rear garden.

"The property further benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

"The house is currently in need of refurbishment and is surrounded by well-presented properties on a residential road, having huge upward potential for someone looking to add value.

"The property is located in close proximity to Dudley High Street, having excellent amenities and transport links close by including Dudley Port Tran Station."