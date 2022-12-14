Young fans can meet Wolves players at Himley Hall for Christmas

Himley Hall is ready for Christmas

Four players from the club’s Premier League squad will be on hand to meet and have pictures with fans who have booked for the 4.30pm show on Friday, with tickets starting from just £5 still available.

Councillor Shaun Keasey, cabinet member for commercialisation, said: "I’ll have to say it through gritted teeth as a die-hard Baggies fan, but we are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Wolves players on Friday for our Magical Christmas Portal event at Himley.

"It shows that it really is a Premier League event and I’m sure this 4.30pm show will now sell out very quickly, so I’d urge people to get in quick to avoid disappointment."

He added: "With a little sprinkling of festive magic, the magic portal will see Father Christmas appear on a giant screen in the beautiful courtyard of the historic stately home.

"With the help of his companion Edward, children will be able to interact and speak with Father Christmas as he takes a short break from his busy schedule in the North Pole.

"They can find out how the toys are made in the North Pole and tell Father Christmas what they’d really like on the big day."

Every youngster with a child ticket will receive a bespoke gift, while there will also be a Christmas market, food and refreshment stalls, festive street entertainment and a traditional funfair.