Bourne Street, Dudley

Police, ambulance crews and the Midlands Air Ambulance were scrambled to Bourne Street after being called at around 3.20pm on Friday to reports of a child suffering a cardiac arrest.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We were called to Bourne Street, Dudley at around 3.20pm to reports of a child in cardiac arrest.

"Sadly the infant passed away. Our thoughts are with their family at this awful time.