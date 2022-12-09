Two men and dog rescued from Himley Hall lake amid freezing temperatures

The man was rescued from the water on Friday lunchtime. Photo: Sue Hill/@suehill354

The men and their canine companion were believed to be in a boat on the lake at Himley Hall on Friday morning when they ended up in the water.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance and fire crews, were scrambled to the park shortly after 11.30am, on a day when temperatures in the area struggled to top 3C.

It's understood a firefighter, wearing appropriate protective equipment, completed the rescue by swimming through the ice cold water with a line to rescue the two men and their dog.

The rescued men were taken to hospital, with one understood to be in a serious condition due to exposure to the cold.

A statement for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and HART paramedics attended to find a man who had been rescued from the water by bystanders and fire colleagues.

"The man was given treatment on scene by ambulance staff before being conveyed on blue lights to Russells Hall Hospital.

"Crews also assessed three other people who had entered the water during the rescue. One was conveyed to the same hospital for further care whilst the other two patients were discharged on scene."

Staffordshire fire crews from Wombourne and Cannock were joined at the scene by West Midlands firefighters from Dudley.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 11.35am this morning (9 December) we were called to reports of two men and a dog in difficulty in a lake off Himley Road.

"They were rescued from the water and both men were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.