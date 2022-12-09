Emergency services rush to report of child in medical emergency in Dudley street

Bourne Street, Dudley

Police, ambulance crews and the Midlands Air Ambulance rushed to Bourne Street, Dudley after being called at about 3.20pm on Friday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police told the Express & Star: "We were called to Bourne Street, Dudley at around 3.20pm today to reports of a child in cardiac arrest."

At 5.30pm the police spokesman said: "The matter is ongoing."

The Midlands Air Ambulance flying from Bourne Street

Onlooker Liz Barratt said: "The road was closed and there were so many police and ambulance at the scene and then the air ambulance landed and then not long after flew away.

"At one stage there was five police cars, it was obvious something serious was going on."