Expect delays in Stourbridge after crash in Pedmore

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

Motorists have been warned to find alternative routes after a crash in Stourbridge.

West Midlands Highways posted about the incident on Pedmore Lane on Twitter at 6.45pm.

They said: "There has been a road traffic collision on Pedmore Lane, Stourbridge.

"Expect delays. Allow extra time to travel and consider using other routes."

Adam Smith

Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

