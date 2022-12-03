Dudley woman, 19, killed and two young men in hospital after pile-up on M6 in Cheshire

The M6 at Sandbach, Cheshire

The pile-up happened on the northbound carriageway between Junction 16, for Crewe, and Junction 17, for Sandbach, at around 5.15pm on Friday.

The teenager was a passenger in a Volkswagen Polo. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died hours later.

The Polo driver and another passenger, both men in their 20s, remain in hospital with serious injuries. A HGV, Peugeot 107 and a BMW were also involved in the crash.

The HGV driver, a 27-year-old man from Rossendale, Lancashire, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remained in custody on Saturday.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesman said: "At around 5.15pm on Friday, December 2, officers were called to the M6 between junction 16 to junction 17 northbound at Sandbach following reports of a collision involving a HGV, a Volkswagen Polo, a Peugeot 107 and a BMW.

"A passenger in the Polo, a 19-year-old woman from Dudley, was taken to hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries but, despite best efforts of all involved, has since passed away.