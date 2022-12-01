Dudley hospital to hold Christmas light switch-on and welcome festive market

Russells Hall hospital in Dudley will be hosting a Christmas Market and there will also be a Christmas lights swich-on

The afternoon event will give staff and visitors the chance to support small local businesses and the Dudley Group’s NHS charity, whilst snapping up some festive purchases ahead of Christmas.

With around 20 stalls set up outside the main entrance of the hospital, shoppers will be able to buy handmade greeting cards, baked goods, jewellery, handmade bath and body products, candles, wax melts and much more.

Alongside the bustle of the Christmas market, the trust will be hosting pupils from St Mark’s CE Primary School, based in Pensnett, who will be singing Christmas carols in the main reception.

The market will also coincide with the switch-on of the hospital Christmas lights, which will shine bright for all to see throughout December, right into the New Year.

Diane Wake, chief executive of the Dudley Group NHS foundation Trust, said: “We’re thrilled that our Christmas market is returning and are delighted to be supporting so many small businesses from around the region, as well as our Dudley Group NHS charity.

“Bringing joy and Christmas cheer to our patients, visitors and staff here at the trust is of huge importance to us; and we’re looking forward to beginning the festive season off tomorrow.”

The Dudley Group’s Christmas market will be taking place from 3pm to 6pm at the main entrance of Russells Hall Hospital.