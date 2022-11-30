Praise for school crossing patrols who have clocked up more than 200 years' service

From left to right: Shirley Chance, Delia Mills, Ann Cope, Dawn Hadley, Councillor Sue Greenaway (Mayor of Dudley), Dawn Toogood, Councillor Shaz Saleem (cabinet member for highways and public realm) and Gail Maiden

Six long-serving school crossing patrols were invited to meet with the Mayor, Councillor Sue Greenaway, so she could thank them personally for their dedication to the service.

The Mayor met with Delia Mills who has been crossing children safely for 45 years on the Lawnswood Road, as well as Ann Cope who has clocked up 34 years on the Himley Road and Shirley Chance, who recently reached her 40th year in the service outside Gig Mill Primary School.

Also joining the Mayor were Dawn Hadley, who’s worked on the Broadway for 25 years, Gail Maiden who’s worked for 25 years on Quarry Bank High Street and Dawn Toogood who’s served for 38 years on Halesowen Road.

The school crossing patrol service is run by Dudley Council.

Currently, there are 37 school crossing patrols working across the borough.

The council is currently recruiting for eight people to join the team.

Details of vacancies can be found at wmjobs.co.uk

Councillor Greenaway said: "I have great admiration for our school crossing patrols, they work in all weathers to ensure children and their families have a safe journey to school.