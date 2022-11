Maughan Street in Dudley. Photo: Google

The woman in her late 40s was hit by a Toyota Yaris on Maughan Street on Thursday at around 5.30pm.

West Midlands Police said the driver stopped at the scene and is assisting with enquiries, but the force said it wants to hear from anyone who might have seen what happened.

The serious collision investigation unit can be contacted by email on FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk.