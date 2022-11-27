World Cup fever and festive fair pulls punters to help fund free events

Licensee Nikki Potter gets set for the Christmas Fair at the Bush Inn, in Gornal Wood, Dudley

Tills were ringing at the Bush Inn, Summit Place, in Gornal Wood, Dudley, when the staff set up stalls featuring gifts and decorations that were right up everyone's street.

Prizes included two drinks hampers, a bucket of beer and Prosecco with biscuits.

Landlady Nikki Potter says: "Trade went quiet a few weeks ago probably due to people's concerns about the cost of living crisis. My staff came up with the idea of putting on a Christmas fair which worked. It's proved very popular and brought quite a few people.

"They've been snapping up the Christmas decorations, greeting cards and chocolate gifts. We also ran a raffle on the bar with some nice prizes. The proceeds will go towards putting on free entry events to help the customers in the current climate."

Upcoming events include a drag show on December 10 at 7pm with entertainment provided by Shantay Royale and there will be a New Year's Eve party.