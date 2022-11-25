Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lower Gornal Post Office re-opens – with new opening times

DudleyPublished: Comments

A Black Country post office is set to re-open in January – boasting new opening times and a new location.

A new home has been secured for Lower Gornal Post Office
A new home has been secured for Lower Gornal Post Office

Lower Gornal Post Office is set to-reopen at its new location at 1 Robert Street, Lower Gornal, Dudley, boasting a set of new 77 hour a week postal service.

The new store will be found inside of Michaels Convenience Store after moving from 5-7 Lake Street, where it moved due to the resignation of its Postmaster.

Scott Lacey, Post Office network provision lead, said: "We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"The new branches opening hours will make it extremely very convenient for customers to visit."

The new opening hours for the Lower Gornal branch will Monday to Sunday 9am - 8pm , which will offer around 77 hours of postal service a week.

The post office is also looking for feedback on the new branch and the new running times, with customers being able to share their experience at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 172208.

Submissions close on December 21.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Business

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News