A new home has been secured for Lower Gornal Post Office

Lower Gornal Post Office is set to-reopen at its new location at 1 Robert Street, Lower Gornal, Dudley, boasting a set of new 77 hour a week postal service.

The new store will be found inside of Michaels Convenience Store after moving from 5-7 Lake Street, where it moved due to the resignation of its Postmaster.

Scott Lacey, Post Office network provision lead, said: "We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"The new branches opening hours will make it extremely very convenient for customers to visit."

The new opening hours for the Lower Gornal branch will Monday to Sunday 9am - 8pm , which will offer around 77 hours of postal service a week.

The post office is also looking for feedback on the new branch and the new running times, with customers being able to share their experience at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 172208.