Appeal for man wanted on suspicion of burglary with links to Dudley

A police appeal has been launched to track down a man with links to Dudley who is wanted on suspicion of burglary.
Dudley Police issued the appeal on Friday in a bid to track down John Caffrey.
People can contact the force via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Please quote crime reference number 20/337542/22.