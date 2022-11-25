Notification Settings

Appeal for man wanted on suspicion of burglary with links to Dudley

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished:

A police appeal has been launched to track down a man with links to Dudley who is wanted on suspicion of burglary.

John Caffrey
John Caffrey

Dudley Police issued the appeal on Friday in a bid to track down John Caffrey.

People can contact the force via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Please quote crime reference number 20/337542/22.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

