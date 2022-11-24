New survey launched to find out how safe women and girls feel in Wolverhampton

The survey is out now

The West Midlands Police and the Safer Wolverhampton Partnership survey asks women and girls how safe they feel when they are out and about, and to share details of issues they may have either witnessed or experienced.

Superintendent Simon Inglis, Wolverhampton Police, said: "This is a really important survey which will provide vital information to help the police and our partners to plan community safety activity across the city.

“It’s fantastic that well over 700 people have already taken the time to complete the survey, and I would like to thank each and every one of them.

“We and the Safer Wolverhampton Partnership are serious about ensuring that Wolverhampton is, and continues to be, a safe place in which to live, work and visit and, by completing this survey, you will be making a difference and helping to bring about the action required to further improve safety for women and girls in Wolverhampton.

"So if you haven’t already, please take a few minutes to share your views; we really need to know how you feel."

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "Any incident of violence or harassment against women and girls is obviously unacceptable and, while Wolverhampton is generally a safe place, like any big town or city, there will be issues in Wolverhampton from time to time which could make women and girls feel unsafe.

"We would be grateful to everyone who feels able to share their thoughts and experiences via this survey. I do understand it’s not always easy, but please take a few moments as your responses will help inform our plans to keep our communities safe.”

Women were asked which areas in Wolverhampton are a concern to them.

Feedback from the survey will be used to inform policing and community safety activity across Wolverhampton.