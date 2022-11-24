Notification Settings

First charity shop opens up at Merry Hill shopping centre

The first charity shop has opened up at the Merry Hill shopping centre.

Inside the shop in Merry Hill.
Inside the shop in Merry Hill.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity shop opened its doors at 11am on Thursday and is situated on the lower mall, near to the large Asda store.

It will hope to raise as much money as possible to continue to fund life-saving air ambulance helicopters and two critical care cars in the Midlands.

The air ambulance service serves the West Midlands, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire – and offers secondary cover to Warwickshire and Mid Wales.

The charity shop is looking to recruit volunteers as well as donations which can be made at the charity's HQ situated just two miles from the new shop at Hawthorn House on Dudley Road.

For more information about volunteering at the new charity shop, email Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s volunteer manager, Alison Hill via alison.hill@midlandsairambulance.com or call 0800 8 40 20 40.

