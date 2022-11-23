Apartments plan for crumbling Dudley car park

The car park on Waterfront Way,. Photo: Google.

The car park at Point North, on Waterfront Way, has been out of action for several years and has fallen into disrepair with overgrown weeds and crumbling asphalt.

But, as part of plans lodged this week with Dudley Council planning committee, it could now become a four-storey apartment building containing 48 apartments.

Marked as brownfield, the car park features 176 spaces and is set in the heart of the Waterfront West area, a business park and a sprawl of office buildings.

The site has been the subject of two recent planning applications that have both fallen flat.

In February 2019, outline consent was granted for student accommodation at the site and on in November 2020 an application for a residential development of up to 61 units was approved.

A mix of one and two-bedroom units will be provided by the applicant, Keon Homes Limited, which says it will “make a positive contribution and improvement to the existing area”.

A statement from the applicant in a design and access statement said: “The proposed residential development is of a high quality, both in terms of sustainability and design, which will ensure that these new homes are outstanding places to live, with good access to local services and public transport.

“The proposed detailed design will deliver new housing in a sustainable location and designed to a high standard. It will also make a positive contribution and improvement to the existing area of Waterfront Way.

“The proposed apartment block will positively contribute towards one and two-bed units by securing a number of different dwelling sizes and tenures and represents a logical, sympathetic and well-designed scheme, drawing valuable inspiration from the surrounding local context.