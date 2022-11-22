The Black Country Big Band performing a festive treat in Wylde Green

The Black Country Big Band

The band is performing a special Christmas jazz concert at Wylde Green United Reform Church, Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.

The church is holding a Christmas Fair from 11am with a festive market before the concert begins at 4.30pm.

Dave Harris, from the orchestra, is looking forward to the big band's final gig of the year.

He said: "We are a big band of amateur musicians so are all looking forward to Saturday's festive jazz concert.

"We will be performing a number of classics, from swing and Bing Crosby and a few more surprises.

"There will be 17 of us in all playing on Saturday. We have had a good year and next year is looking very busy. We try to play up to four concerts a year and 2023 should be great fun."