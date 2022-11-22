Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The Black Country Big Band performing a festive treat in Wylde Green

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

The Black Country Big Band will be providing some festive cheer this weekend.

The Black Country Big Band
The Black Country Big Band

The band is performing a special Christmas jazz concert at Wylde Green United Reform Church, Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.

The church is holding a Christmas Fair from 11am with a festive market before the concert begins at 4.30pm.

Dave Harris, from the orchestra, is looking forward to the big band's final gig of the year.

He said: "We are a big band of amateur musicians so are all looking forward to Saturday's festive jazz concert.

"We will be performing a number of classics, from swing and Bing Crosby and a few more surprises.

"There will be 17 of us in all playing on Saturday. We have had a good year and next year is looking very busy. We try to play up to four concerts a year and 2023 should be great fun."

For more information about the Black Country Big Band visit https://www.blackcountrybigband.co.uk.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News