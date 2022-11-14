Dudley lollipop lady who has spent 40 years in role vows to continue

Shirley Chance, from Wollaston, has spent four decades in her role as a school crossing patrol warden outside Gig Mill Primary School in Stourbridge.
And now the 68-year-old, who recently hit the milestone, has been handed flowers by Dudley Council's road safety team to mark the special occasion.
She said: "I love my job. It makes me happy to see the children and their families every morning and afternoon as they make their way to school and back. It’s been a privilege to serve families in the local community for such a long time.
"It gives me great joy when I see grown-ups who I remember as children and are now parents and walking their own children to school. I plan to keep doing what I love for as long as possible.
Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, added: "I would like to congratulate and thank Shirley for completing 40 years’ service and dedicating so much of her life to serving local families and the school. Shirley is one of a number of school crossing patrols doing a sterling job to keep children and young people safe as they make their way to school in our borough."
Dudley Council is currently recruiting for school crossing patrols. Further details can be found at dudley.gov.uk