Dudley lollipop lady who has spent 40 years in role vows to continue

Shirley Chance. Photo: Dudley Council

Shirley Chance, from Wollaston, has spent four decades in her role as a school crossing patrol warden outside Gig Mill Primary School in Stourbridge.

And now the 68-year-old, who recently hit the milestone, has been handed flowers by Dudley Council's road safety team to mark the special occasion.

She said: "I love my job. It makes me happy to see the children and their families every morning and afternoon as they make their way to school and back. It’s been a privilege to serve families in the local community for such a long time.

"It gives me great joy when I see grown-ups who I remember as children and are now parents and walking their own children to school. I plan to keep doing what I love for as long as possible.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, added: "I would like to congratulate and thank Shirley for completing 40 years’ service and dedicating so much of her life to serving local families and the school. Shirley is one of a number of school crossing patrols doing a sterling job to keep children and young people safe as they make their way to school in our borough."