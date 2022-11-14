Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dudley lollipop lady who has spent 40 years in role vows to continue

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished:

A lollipop lady who has helped hundreds if not thousands of families has celebrated 40 years in the job she loves – which she has vowed to continue.

Shirley Chance. Photo: Dudley Council
Shirley Chance. Photo: Dudley Council

Shirley Chance, from Wollaston, has spent four decades in her role as a school crossing patrol warden outside Gig Mill Primary School in Stourbridge.

And now the 68-year-old, who recently hit the milestone, has been handed flowers by Dudley Council's road safety team to mark the special occasion.

She said: "I love my job. It makes me happy to see the children and their families every morning and afternoon as they make their way to school and back. It’s been a privilege to serve families in the local community for such a long time.

"It gives me great joy when I see grown-ups who I remember as children and are now parents and walking their own children to school. I plan to keep doing what I love for as long as possible.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, added: "I would like to congratulate and thank Shirley for completing 40 years’ service and dedicating so much of her life to serving local families and the school. Shirley is one of a number of school crossing patrols doing a sterling job to keep children and young people safe as they make their way to school in our borough."

Dudley Council is currently recruiting for school crossing patrols. Further details can be found at dudley.gov.uk

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News