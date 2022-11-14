Notification Settings

Empty factory blaze in Dudley that closed roads and bus station caused by spread of outdoor fire

By Lisa O'Brien

An outdoor fire involving rubbish, fencing and conifer trees spread to an empty factory in Dudley, forcing the closure of roads and a bus station.

The scene of the fire

Around 60 firefighters from across the region were called in to fight the blaze involving a quantity of bedding at the single storey building near to Fisher Street in the early hours of Sunday.

Fisher Street Bus Station was closed, along with roads including St Joseph Street and Porters Field.

West Midlands Fire Service said a number of residents were also temporarily relocated to a local fast food restaurant, as a precaution, while crews brought the fire under control.

People were encouraged to check bus routes before travelling and to avoid the area where possible.

West Midland Fire Service said the incident was reported at about 2.30am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Our investigators believe an outdoor fire, involving refuse, fencing and conifer trees, spread to premises used to store textiles and bedding.

"Over 60 crew were called to a significant fire in a single storey industrial unit, on Birmingham Road, Dudley, on Sunday morning at 2.30am.

"At the height of the incident 10 fire engines, a 4x4 response vehicle and a hydraulic platform were in attendance.

"The crews from Dudley, Tipton, Oldbury, Haden Cross, Brierley Hill and Bilston worked with partner agencies on scene to tackle the blaze."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

