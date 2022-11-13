60 firefighters tackle blazing factory building in Dudley

Crews from across the region were called in to fight the blaze at the building near to Fisher Street in the early hours of Sunday.

This morning Fisher Street Bus Station remained closed, along with Joseph Street and Porters Field.

People were encouraged to check bus routes before travelling and to avoid the area where possible.

Over 60 fire crew attended this incident and have brought the fire under control. Fisher Street Bus Station, Dudley, remains closed along with Joseph Street and Porters Fld. We encourage you to check bus routes before you travel and continue to avoid the area where possible — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) November 13, 2022

Crews were sent to tackle the blaze from Dudley, Tipton, Brierley Hill, Oldbury, Haden Cross and Bilston.

National Express West Midlands said that due to the fire services 8 and 8X have been diverted.