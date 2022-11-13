Notification Settings

60 firefighters tackle blazing factory building in Dudley

By Ian HarveyDudley

More than 60 firefighters have tackled a blaze at an empty factory in Dudley.

Crews from across the region were called in to fight the blaze at the building near to Fisher Street in the early hours of Sunday.

This morning Fisher Street Bus Station remained closed, along with Joseph Street and Porters Field.

People were encouraged to check bus routes before travelling and to avoid the area where possible.

Crews were sent to tackle the blaze from Dudley, Tipton, Brierley Hill, Oldbury, Haden Cross and Bilston.

National Express West Midlands said that due to the fire services 8 and 8X have been diverted.

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

