Road closures in Dudley as Remembrance Sunday parades commence

Remembrance parades will take place across the borough

Towns across the borough will be hosting commemorative parades and processions this Friday, November 11, and Sunday, November 13, to remember the country's fallen heroes.

Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway, will be leading the parade from Top church down to the war memorial in Coronation Gardens.

The following roads will be closed in Dudley for a short time this Friday and Sunday.

Friday, November 11

Dudley: Priory Street.

Shell Corner: Maple Road and Long Lane Service Road servicing 3, 4 Claridge House, Long Lane, and 289 to 294D, Long Lane.

Sunday, November 13

Cradley: Colley Lane.

Coseley: Vicarage Road, Green Street, Bayer Street, Broad Street, Bridge Street, Wallbrook Street, Pemberton Road, Church Road, Central Drive, Castle Street, and Mason Street.

Dudley: Ednam Road, St James’s Road, Stone Street, Priory Street, Priory Road, and New Street.

Halesowen: Hagley Road, Queensway, High Street, and Stourbridge Road.

Lower Gornal: Ruiton Street, Summer Lane, Abbey Street, Abbey Road, Zoar Street, Temple Street, Humphrey Street, and Lake Street.

Lye: High Street, Jackson Street, Clinic Drive, Mitre Road, Church Road, and Chapel Street.

Kingswinford: Summer Hill, Moss Grove, High Street, and The Village.

Netherton: Northfield Road, Crossley Road, Halesowen Road, Church Road, Hill Street, Simms Lane, St Andrews Street, Castleton Street, and Halesowen Road.

Pensnett: Elgar Crescent and High Street.

Sedgley: The Walk, High Street, Dudley Street, Vicar Street, and Dean Street.

Stourbridge: Swinford Road, Love Lane, and Stanley Road.