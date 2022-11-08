Marcia Willetts, a hairdresser from Halesowen who is being treated for breast cancer, stars in a raw, emotional short film for Stand Up To Cancer, broadcast on Channel 4 and shared on the campaign’s social media channels.

Marcia Willetts, from Halesowen, features in an emotional film made for Stand Up To Cancer, where she documents her fight against breast cancer and the toll it takes on her emotional and physical wellbeing.

The film, which is part of a campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, shows a frightened Mercia as she prepares to undergo chemotherapy for the first time and attempts to wear a cold cap to prevent hair loss.

Ms Willetts talked about the battle and the toll it has taken.

She said: "I was so ill I couldn't walk up the stairs. At one point I broke down and said to my friend 'I couldn't do this anymore'."

The self proclaimed "party animal" was diagnosed with breast cancer in February this year after noticing a lump on her right breast.

Shortly after the diagnosis, Ms Willetts was prepared for chemotherapy.

The 46 year-old said: "It puts the terror of God into me that this poison's going to be entering my body, it's only after you go through something like this that you realise how much you love life.

"It [chemotherapy] was horrendous, I had the worst migraine from it. In the end I asked my boss to shave my hair off because it started to hurt, I've ended up with about eight wigs and I don't go anywhere without one on."

In the West Midlands around 33,300 people are diagnosed with cancer every year. Mercia hopes that her story will inspire everyone to get involved with and support life-saving research.

She added: "I don't want anyone to have to experience what I've been through, so now I'm determined to do what I can to help support research into better and kinder treatments.

"I hope people will Stand Up To Cancer for me and everyone affected by this devastating disease."