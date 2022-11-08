Stunning waterfall of Remembrance poppies at Dudley church

Councillor Pete Lee, Elliot Slinn, Councillor Paul Bradley, Paul Astley and Christopher Slinn show off the impressive poppy display

More than 50 people from Queens Cross Network have created a waterfall of poppies for display at Holy Trinity Church in Amblecote ahead of Remembrance.

For the last 12 months, people with a disability who attend the Dudley Council-run centre have been busy creating poppies from the bottom of recyclable plastic bottles.

Together, they have made hundreds of poppies, displayed at the church ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11 and Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

The poppies have been draped outside the church as part of Armistice and Remembrance Sunday commemorations, organised by ward councillors in the area.

They act as a physical tribute to those who have lost their lives in service and honour those who continue to serve in the armed forces.

Councillor Natalie Neale, cabinet member for adult social care, said: "I was lucky enough to pop in and meet some of those involved in this wonderful project and see the poppies before they left for the church.

"I was overwhelmed with the creativity and dedication shown to bring this project to life.

"The blanket of poppies is a timely reminder of both remembrance and hope for a peaceful future.

"I would like to thank the network for their hard work and commitment and all those involved for making this happen."