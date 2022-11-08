Black Country Hub owner Steve Edwards with one of the T-shirts

The Black Country Hub, in Merry Hill Shopping Centre, Dudley, has released a line of T-shirts adorned with Black Country terms to spread pride and awareness for the area.

The T-shirts, available in most sizes, show a number of popular saying like "propa", "ar day do it" and "on the cut", to express their pride in the historic industrial centre.

Black Country Hub owner, Steve Edwards, said: "We have a bunch of new T-shirts available with Black Country sayings on, we just want encourage a bit of pride in the working class and show that we can have a laugh at ourselves.

New Black Country T-shirts which have now appeared in the Black Country Hub at Merry Hill Shopping Centre

"The T-shirts tend to keep the business going really, they are really popular. Usually we have sweatshirts going this close to Christmas but this year we have focused on getting these new designs in."

The Black Country Hub aims to spread awareness about the historic Black Country area, and to sell goods that show the area's pride.

Mr Edwards now plans to sell the items online, hoping that it will drive sales internationally.

He said: "We have made a website that we plan to go live in January next year. We hope it will give us the ability to sell our stuff to people a bit further away.

"We actually had a couple from Florida who came here who say in America they love Peaky Blinders, which was filmed in the Living Museum."

Mr Edwards also talked about Black Country history and the pride that people should have to be related to the area.