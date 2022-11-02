Bonfire night set to take place with sell-out crowd

The event brings thousands of people to Himley Hall and Park to enjoy a spectacular display

The popular Himley bonfire has completely sold out, with 22,000 set to attend the firework display on Saturday night.

It is the second successive year the event has sold out in advance, with people warned not to turn up without a ticket as there will be none available to buy on the gate.

Those with tickets are being urged to use one of the free bus services on offer all over the borough, or the new park and ride service in operation for the first time this year.

Event organisers have confirmed transport plans for the region’s favourite Bonfire event at Himley Hall and Park, with shuttle buses and overflow parking available

Councillor Shaun Keasey, cabinet member responsible for commercial events, said: "I’m absolutely delighted that the bonfire and fireworks show at Himley has sold out well in advance for the second year in a row.

"It is the region’s biggest and best firework display and the ticket sales reflect that, with well over 20,000 set to be in attendance on Saturday.

"They are in for an absolute treat as well, because as well as the usual bonfire and fireworks we will have more live entertainment on the main stage this year than ever before.

"I would urge people who have tickets to strongly consider using the free bus services or the new park and ride we have established this year.

"If you haven’t got a ticket in advance please do not turn up on the night – there are none available on the gate and we don’t want people to be turned away disappointed.

"It’s going to be an incredible night, and I can’t wait."

Councillor Shaun Keasey and Sean Perry from the events team show off some of the pallets which will be used in the event

The event will see a 30-minute firework display, set to music inspired by the story of ‘Around the World in 80 Days’.

It will also include a large bonfire, giant funfair, street entertainment performances, a night market and food from around the world.

There will be live entertainment on the main stage from 6pm, with bhangra drummers Hit the Dhol, P!nk tribute artist Vicky Jackson and DJ Stuart Ojelay all set to perform.

Gates open at 4.30pm, with the bonfire set to be lit at 7.45pm and fireworks from 8.30pm and the event is supported by Whittaker Bros Ltd and is sponsored by Heart 100.7, K2 Security, Jewson and Halesowen College.