Poppies cascade down Dudley Castle in special Remembrance Day display

The poppy cascade at Dudley Castle

The temporary art installation contains more than 350 poppies, made from recycled plastic, to remember fallen war heroes.

It was installed yesterday and will now be on show until the end of November.

The memorial has been organised by local community group, Dudley Remembers and this year it is also dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II as its patron of the Royal British Legion.

There will also be a poppy walk in Dudley’s Coronation Gardens beginning next week.

Schools, community groups and faith groups were asked to make their own poppies and they will be hung around hedgerows and trees at Coronation Gardens, surrounding the cenotaph.

Rose Cook-Monk, poppy organiser for Dudley town centre, said: “We will start that on November 7 so it is all in place for Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

"The poppy walk is raising awareness with the younger generation about what the poppies stand for.