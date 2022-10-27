Black Country Ales notch up 23 entries in the 2023 Good Beer Guide

BCA chief executive Angus McMeeking

The guide, produced by the Campaign for Real Ale, is affectionately known as "the beer lovers' bible".

Black Country Ales was founded in 1992 and now has 47 pubs in Walsall, Dudley, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Sandwell and Worcestershire.

Black Country Ales director of pubs Graham Manwaring said: "It is a great reward for our publicans and their teams to receive recognition in the Good Beer Guide from CAMRA members.

"They put a lot of hard work into keeping the beers in the best possible condition and it is always nice when these accolades come.”

Mentioned in the guide for the first time were The Bridge, Kingswinford, The Hanbury Turn, Stoke Heath, and The Real Ale Tavern, Bewdley.

BCA chief executive Angus McMeeking also announced the company has brought The Old Bush Revived, Rowley Regis.

He said: "We have finally completed and so this pub will become the 47th pub in the Black Country Ales chain.

"Workmen have started stripping out in preparation for a refurbishment before the pub re-opens as a real ale pub in the Black Country Ales colours.

"The exact timing of the re-opening is currently uncertain but we are hoping to get open before Christmas."

He added: "The latest “revival” in the pub’s long history awaits."