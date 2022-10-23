Notification Settings

Huge knife and suspected drug driver off the streets after work by police

By James Vukmirovic

A dangerous knife and a driver suspected to be under the influence have been dealt with by police from across the region.

The large knife was seized by police in Smethwick. Photo: Smethwick Police
In Smethwick, a large combat knife was seized by police on Sunday.

A spokesman for Smethwick Police said: "Another dangerous weapon off the streets.

"Weapons like this can cause some serious damage."

In Dudley, a suspected drug driver has been charged with a series of charges relating to an arrest in June.

At the time, the driver was arrested on suspicion of being in a cloned vehicle, driving over the drug limit, driving on a provisional licence and with no insurance.

The driver has now been formally charged and a court file prepared.

A spokesman for Dudley Town Police said: "Another of our suspected drug drivers now charged with driving over a specified drug limit.

"Other charges include possession of cannabis, driving a vehicle without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and fraudulent use of a registration mark.

"We have prepared a file for court."









