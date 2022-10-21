Extra bonfire tickets added for popular Himley bonfire after sell-out

More than 11,000 event tickets have already been sold for the show on November 5.

Premium and VIP tickets sold out in a matter of weeks prompting Dudley Council to add an extra 150 premium tickets for sale.

The premium viewing area is next to the hall on the south lawns and has an elevated view of the park and lake. Selected food and drink vendors, including alcoholic beverages, will only be available in this area.

Last year’s event completely sold out and people are being advised to get their tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.

Councillor Shaun Keasey, Dudley Council's cabinet member responsible for commercial events, said: "The bonfire and fireworks show at Himley has always been popular but in recent years we have really pulled out all the stops, which means it sells out.

"We have had to add an extra batch of tickets to the premium area as we know people love this option but it really is up to capacity now.

"There are still general tickets on sale too but the VIP area is completely full. This is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best live outdoor shows in the borough and I’d urge people to get their tickets quickly if they don’t want to miss it."

The event will offer a stunning 30-minute firework display, set to music inspired by the story of ‘Around the World in 80 Days’.

It will also include a large bonfire, giant funfair, street entertainment performances, a night market and food from around the world.

The event is supported by Whittaker Bros Ltd and is sponsored by Heart 100.7, KS2 Security and Halesowen College.

Standard tickets provide access to the main park area, where alcohol will not be on sale, the night market and funfair. Family, adult, child, and senior tickets are available.