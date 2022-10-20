Collecting toys to donate Emily Maher-Butler, aged 7, and George Perks, aged 7, both of Sedgley..

Best friends Emily and George, both 7 years-old, are hoping to get as many new and used toys as possible to donate to Wolverhampton refuge centre, The Haven.

Emily Maher-Butler started the campaign with classmate George Perks after seeing how people were sleeping rough on the streets while on a walk with her mom – Emily and George felt like they had to make a stand.

Charlotte Maher-Butler, Emily's mom, said: "It all started when she saw a group of homeless people sitting on the floor, she said to me 'mom can we help them, can we buy them a house', I said we can't buy them a house but we can help.

"Emily has tried to do something every year, she has previously done stuff to help the homeless and helped with Free Radio with their toy appeal."

Emily and George, both students at Alder Coppice Primary School, Sedgley, gave a speech during their morning assembly, asking students and teachers for donations.

The proud mom said: "They both really enjoy it, they are really excited to hand the toys in, they had to stand up in assembly and talk about what their doing, they really love it."

George's mom, Gemma Keen, noticed how close the two school friends had become, She said: "It's amazing, ever since they became close friends they have given each other a real boost.

"I'm super proud of him for doing something where he can give back to the community."

Ms Keen Continued: "He's not very confident, but since him and Emily became friends its been amazing for the both of them, this is teaching them that there are others less fortunate and to always be kind."

So far the classmates have gathered six new toys to donate, but are hoping for more as the campaign continues.