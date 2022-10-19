MP learns about Blackheath business during Macmillan Coffee Morning.

James Morris, Richard Jones and team in Blackheath

Blackheath Products have been supplying materials for the construction and furniture sectors for over 60 years and occupies 100,000 square feet of warehouse and office space in Hurst Green.

It was the second opportunity Mr Morris has had to show his appreciation for the work of Macmillan Cancer Support this year, having also attended a similar Coffee Morning at Halesowen Dental last month.

The MP joined staff members as well as Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley and members of the public for coffee and cake.

The MP said: "Many of our local businesses went through a tough time during the pandemic, when they weren’t always able to trade or operate as usual. It was great to visit to Blackheath Products to meet the team and hear about how their successes.

"I also enjoyed having the opportunity to be part of fundraising efforts again for Macmillan Cancer Support. Many of us are affected at some point in our lives by a loved one suffering from cancer, and the work that charities like Macmillan do to support patients and their families can often be a lifeline.”

Richard Jones, Systems and Administration Director at Blackheath Products, said: "It was great to welcome James Morris our local MP to our Macmillan Coffee Morning fund raiser, and we appreciate him taking the time to support us. We all enjoyed the occasion and it gave us the opportunity to meet local residents and businesses, whilst raising money for a fantastic cause.