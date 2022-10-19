Students Ellie Chater, Lucie Alfrey, Emily Lediard, Ariadni Papanikolaou , Olivia Hill, Brandonlee Hickman, Amy-Leigh Garrington raise money for charity.

Early years students at Halesowen College helped raise over £300 for charity through the surprise charity event, while also putting their maths skills to the test.

The students were trying out different ways to support children with maths when they came up with the idea of learning numbers through measurements, showing children how they could use maths in their every day life.

Jamie Morgan-Green, community and engagement manager at Halesowen College, said: "Our students really enjoyed this tast and came up with some great ways of educating children but in a fun way.

"We are delighted to also raise the money for charity."

All together the children helped to raise the substantial sum for the Joshua Ribera Foundation – a foundation dedicated to victims of knife crime.