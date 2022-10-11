Dudley to get 'one-stop' health centre providing scans and tests to help reduce backlogs

More new health centres are on the way

The Health Secretary has approved 10 new community diagnostic centres (CDCs).

The new centres will be rolled out across England in community settings such as shopping centres and football stadiums. The hubs are designed to reduce Covid backlogs by speeding up diagnoses. It is not yet known where the Dudley centre will be based.

The centres house a range of equipment, including MRI, X-ray and ultrasound scanners and offer services including blood tests and heart rhythm monitoring. Once referred by a GP, pharmacist or hospital, patients can access CDCs in their area and get symptoms checked out. The one-stop shops, backed by £2.3 billion in government funding, have delivered more than two million tests, checks and scans since July 2021.

The Government has prioritised rolling out up to 160 of these centres across England by 2025 to help reduce Covid backlogs – there are currently 92 operational CDCs.

Other new CDCs will be in the Isle of Wight, Burnley in Lancashire and the Medway region in Kent, Warrington, Cheshire, Newmarket in Suffolk and Rotherham in South Yorkshire. Health and Social Care Secretary Therese Coffey said: “My number one priority is delivering for patients and we’re getting on with the job of tackling the issues that affect people most – ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists.

“I’m announcing the approval of 10 new community diagnostic centres which are helping to bust the Covid backlogs by delivering vital tests, checks and scans in local areas.”