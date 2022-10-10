New initiative set to provide help for residents with waste disposal

Councillor Shaz Saleem and Graham Beach at the new pop-up waste tip location landscape

Residents who live in the north of Dudley borough can take advantage of a pop-up waste tip site, which will operate monthly from Saturday, October 22.

Running from Lister Road, the site will give people the chance to dispose of household waste and recycling on the third Saturday of every month from 9am to 4pm.

The site has been put in place due to concerns that some residents might find it difficult to travel to the borough’s main household waste recycling centre in Stourbridge.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for public realm, said: "Some of our residents have told us that they find it difficult to visit the Stourbridge site and I’m very proud to announce our plans for trialling a pop-up site in the north of the borough.

"The site will be able to take most of the things we accept at the household waste and recycling centre, but we are reminding people to check the list and book their slot before making the visit."

Items that can be dropped off at the pop-up site include green waste, wood, scrap metal, small electrical items, residual waste, bricks, rubble, plasterboard, household waste and general recycling.

Oils, hazardous waste, mattresses and furniture will not be accepted at the pop-up site.