Regeneration works set to start in Brierley Hill next year with major delays expected

Brierley Hill High Street. Photo: Google

Brierley Hill's high street will be transformed through the scheme, funded by the Future High Streets Fund awarded in 2020, under the proposals.

But it will mean residents will be facing a string of staggered roadworks around the High Street from January – which could last up to May 2024.

The works had originally been timetabled to start up on Monday but it had already been moved to next year, despite concerns it was starting this week.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm at Dudley Council, said: "Thanks to funding from the Government though the Future High Street Fund and Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone, we are working on public realm improvements for Brierley Hill High Street. These will bring huge benefits to the town by providing improved public spaces and will soon be consulting with the public on the proposals.

"There will be no temporary signals or closures this side of Christmas as part of these improvements. We have merely submitted a preparatory road closure permit to allow us to progress work once the proposals have been finalised.

"I can assure residents and businesses that due to the potential size and complexity of these works, advance notification will be given at least four weeks prior to work starting and that any works on-site will not be until the New Year."

The move will see "public realm works" carried out such as pavement upgrades, new curbs, changes to the high street and traffic-related schemes.

It will see a temporary traffic lights junction set up on Brierley Hill High Street and Level Street with works expected to conclude on May 3, 2024.