Inside Dudley's new Tenpin centre after venue's £1 million refurbishment

Manager Elliott Marchant, pictured with children from Cradley Town DC: Phoebe Danks 10, Kian Crumpton 8 and Dalton Armstrong 8.

People from all generations have visited the refurbished entertainment centre in Castlegate Park to see everything new on offer.

There are now six additional lanes so even more people can enjoy a game of bowling, but the lanes are just the tip of the iceberg.

Youngsters have been loving their new soft play area, while the grown ups have been trying out cocktails at the new bar.

The arcade space in the centre has also been expanded, so more people can try their luck at the machines.

Hungry Hippos is one of the games kids can play at the venue

Elliott Marchant, general manager at Tenpin Dudley, said: “Tenpin is all about creating a space where friends and families can create memorable moments which is why we are really excited about Dudley’s refurbishment.

"From bowling and cocktails to a new and improved soft play area, there is something for everyone at Tenpin and in a few weeks’ time we’ll be introducing karaoke too. We can’t wait to welcome guests old and new to join us in the new and improved Tenpin.”

Air hockey is another attraction

There are also pool tables and a soft play area

It marks an exciting month for the Black Country, after Tenpin opened a brand new £3 million centre in Walsall, complete with escape rooms and laser tag facilities