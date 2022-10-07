Free shuttle buses and overflow parking for Himley Hall firework show

Event organisers have confirmed transport plans for the region’s favourite Bonfire event at Himley Hall and Park, with shuttle buses and overflow parking available

The Himley Bonfire and Fireworks Show will return on November 5, with more than 20,000 people expected to attend.

A free shuttle bus, operated by National Express, is set to run to and from locations across Dudley borough for event ticket holders.

Key pick-up locations include Dudley, Stourbridge and Halesowen bus stations, Kingswinford Cross, Quarry Bank High Street, Sedgley Bull Ring, Roseville in Coseley, Wombourne Church, Cradley Railway Station and Waterfront East carpark at Merry Hill.

A limited park-and-ride service is available at Col's car boot sale field, which is located between Sandiacre farm shop and Waggon & Horses pub on the B4176 Himley-by-pass.

Councillor Shaun Keasey, cabinet member for commercialisation and human resources, said: "We are expecting more than 20,000 people to join us on 5 November and we are asking people to jump on one of the free buses to help minimise congestion.

"For those who do plan to drive, parking is limited and spaces tend to fill up quickly at the park so please set out with plenty of time and be mindful that spaces may not be available.

"This year, additional parking spaces are also available in Wombourne, where Col’s Car Boot takes place, but again this is subject to availability, and we expect spaces to fill up quickly."

Free shuttle buses will run from the location every 12 minutes and people can search for Sat Nav Postcode WV5 0LU.

Limited car parking is also available on site at Himley Hall at a cost of £8 per vehicle, which must be paid on the day and by cash only.