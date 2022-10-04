Two men flee car crash after police spot suspected stolen Audi speeding

The car overturned on Bilston Street in Sedgley. Photo: Google.

An Audi overturned in Bilston Street just after 10am on Tuesday, after colliding with a Toyota Yaris.

Police had begun pursuit of the Audi after seeing it travelling at speed, but the pursuit was abandoned before it collided with the Toyota.

A man and a woman who had been in the Toyota are understood to be "uninjured but shaken".

Police said: "The Audi is being seized and will be examined for forensic opportunities as part of ongoing enquiries.