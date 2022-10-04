Two men flee car crash after police spot suspected stolen Audi speeding

An Audi overturned in Bilston Street just after 10am on Tuesday, after colliding with a Toyota Yaris.
Police had begun pursuit of the Audi after seeing it travelling at speed, but the pursuit was abandoned before it collided with the Toyota.
A man and a woman who had been in the Toyota are understood to be "uninjured but shaken".
Police said: "The Audi is being seized and will be examined for forensic opportunities as part of ongoing enquiries.
"Anyone with information can call us on 101, or message Live Chat on our website, quoting log 1047 of 4 October."