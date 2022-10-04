Motorists warned of Dudley traffic congestion until Friday due to burst water main

The emergency repair works to the main on the junction of Trindle Road and Porter Street should be completed on Friday.
A Dudley Council spokesman said: "South Staffordshire Water is undertaking emergency repair works on Trindle Road, Dudley at the junction of Porter Street, using multi-way signals.
"It is likely that congestion and disruption in this area will be significant whilst works are ongoing, which expected to finish on Friday, October 7."
There will be further disruption in Dudley between Wednesday, October 19 and Monday, Wednesday, October 24 when Sledmore Road will be closed from the junction of Buffery Road to the junction of Warrens Hall Road from 8am to 4pm each day for resurfacing work.