Stolen items and weapons found by police after burglary arrests in Dudley

The van was pulled over on St James's Road in Dudley town centre. Photo: Dudley Police

Police in Dudley located and arrested two suspects on suspicion of burglary on Friday evening following a burglary in the town centre.

Officers seized a van found on St James's Road which they believed was stolen, while also seizing a knuckle duster and a suspected stolen motorbike.

A knuckle duster was found inside the van. Photo: Dudley Police

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "Following a recent burglary in the town centre, we identified two suspects.

"We have located & arrested them on suspicion of burglary tonight.

"We have seized a van used in the offence which we suspect is stolen.