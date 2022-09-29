£30 winter green bin collection fee will lead to 'two-tier' system - claim

Dudley Council is charging £30 to collect green waste over winter

Dudley Council collects green waste for free between March and November but has told residents they can have fortnightly winter collections for £30.

Cradley and Wollesctote Councillor Richard Body believes “almost no-one” will pay for the collections in his ward but well off areas will have collections.

During a trial last year, more than 1,000 people paid for their green waste to be collected between November and March.

Councillor Body told the Express & Star: “People should be not charged to have their waste collected and I am sure there will be almost no green bins put out in Cradley and Wollescote and wards similar to mine.

“This will create a two-tier system, where richer areas of Dudley borough will have their green waste collected but other areas people will dump their green waste because they can’t afford to pay the collection fee.”

He added: “At the very least they should extend the free collections for two weeks. People will need to get rid of garden waste as spring begins.”

In neighbouring Sandwell, green waste is collected for free but this week Dudley residents were reminded they will be charged £30 for six extra fortnightly green waste collections between November and March.

Councillor Rob Clinton, cabinet member for waste management and climate change, said: “Winter is just around the corner now and as such we wanted to remind residents of this extended opportunity to secure six additional fortnightly collections throughout winter.

“The collections will suit residents who enjoy gardening throughout the year, providing them with a convenient way to dispose of their garden waste.”

He added: “As previously stated, we will continue to provide our free 32-week collection service irrespective of whether people opt in for these extra collections or not.

“The extra collections are also available to residents who have an additional brown-lidded garden bin.”

Councillor Clinton added: “Free fortnightly collections, which run from spring to autumn, finish. The additional paid-for collections will continue to be made fortnightly.

“Bins will be emptied on the usual collection day, with the six extra collections taking place between November and March next year.”

More detail about the additional waste collection service, including a number of FAQs, is available at www.dudley.gov.uk/chargeable-garden-waste

South Staffordshire Council also charges for green waste collections.

A spokesman for the council said: “Since we launched our garden waste collection subscription service in May 2020, over 65 per cent of households in the district have signed up. The service costs just £1.82 per collection. Payment by instalments is not possible and no concessions are available.”

Stafford Borough Council charges for a “brown bin service” which collects green waste.

A spokesman said: “The annual charge is £36 per brown bin. There are no pro rata discounts or refunds given.