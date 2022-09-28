Three Black Country councillors shortlisted for national Cllr Awards

Leader of Wolverhampton Council Ian Brookfield

Leader of Wolverhampton Council Councillor Ian Brookfield is one of just five nominees up for Leader of the Year.

Fallings Park Councillor and cabinet member for education Chris Burden has been shortlisted for Young Councillor of the Year along with Brierley Hill Councillor Adam Davis.

As leader of Wolverhampton Council Councillor Ian Brookfield has won plaudits for raising the profile of the city and finding innovative ways to connect to citizens throughout the pandemic.

Councillor Burden was shortlisted last year for the award but has busy 2022 being promoted to the cabinet and gave a barnstorming speech at the UNISON local government conference in Belfast condemning gay conversion therapy.

In 2020 Councillor Burden's friend and fellow Labour councillor for Ettingshall Beverley Momenabadi (Lab. Ettingshall) who won the same title last year.

Brierley Hill Councillor Davies has led several successful campaigns including helping save lives by getting defibrillators installed in his local community.

The Cllr Awards ceremony taking place on Thursday, October 20 at the Roman Baths and Guildhall with Bath and North East Somerset Council as this year’s hosts.

The ceremony will also be broadcast live on YouTube. Sign up to watch the ceremony live or request an invitation to attend the ceremony in-person.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, LGIU said: “In a year like no other, councillors up and down the country have once again been working tirelessly to address the needs of their residents and bring much needed leadership to communities that are struggling day in and day out.

"The 2022 Cllr Awards shortlist is a reflection of the dedication and resilience shown by councillors during some of the most turbulent and worrying years in recent history."

He added: "From supporting communities through flooding emergencies and fires to welcoming refugees from Ukraine into our local communities, these councillors are some of the most committed elected representatives across England and Wales. We are incredibly proud to showcase their stories in this year’s shortlist.