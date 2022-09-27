Suspected drug dealer caught with drugs, weapons and cash after being pulled over in car with illegal tints

Dudley police officers spotted the car which had illegal window tints and no MOT and pulled the vehicle over.
Within the car was a large amount of cannabis and cash which allowed further searches which also proved successful.
Dudley Town Police said: "Earlier today we stopped a car as it had no MOT & illegal window tints.
"A stop and search of the car located a large amount of cannabis & cash. We arrested the driver on suspicion of drug supply."
The police tweeted: "Further searches located more drugs & multiple weapons, which we have now seized."