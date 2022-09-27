Drop in number of treasure finds across region

The number of treasure finds in 2021 has dropped from the previous years, according to government statistics

Figures released by the Ministry of Justice for 2021 show a drop in discoveries across the Black Country and Staffordshire, with none being found at all in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall or Wolverhampton.

This was in line with the year before, according to the Black Country Coroner's Court, though one treasure trove has been found in the area since records began in 1995.

In South Staffordshire, detectorists discovered treasure 17 times in 2021, according to South Staffordshire Coroner's Court, which is responsible for holding treasure inquests, a drop of 20 from the year before and 233 have been found in South Staffordshire since 1995.

There were 908 finds reported in England and Wales, an increase of 13 per cent on 2020 where 803 finds were reported, but down from the record of 1,061 found in 2019.

The Institute of Detectorists said finding treasure gives historians a valuable insight into the past, but encouraged hobbyists to practice "responsible" metal detecting.

Keith Westcott, founder of the Institute of Detectorists, said: "Beyond the fascination which surrounds treasure and monetary rewards, is an important value of detecting finds – a historical value which provides a valuable insight into our past.

"Often though, the archaeological record which surrounds the find, the information that gives it context, is damaged or ignored."

He encouraged amateurs to follow responsible metal detecting and leave important finds in place ready to be excavated by archaeologists.

He said a recent example of this was when amateur detectorist Mariusz Stepien stopped digging upon realising he had discovered important objects in Scotland in 2020, allowing archaeologists to recover a rare haul of Bronze Age artefacts.

The Treasure Act, introduced in 1997, defines treasure as discoveries older than 300 years.

These include coins, prehistoric metallic objects and artefacts that are at least 10% precious metal such as gold or silver.

All potential treasure finds are processed by the British Museum, whose experts advise coroners on whether the find fits the definition of treasure.

If a coroner rules that it is treasure, both local and national museums are given the chance to acquire the pieces, and the finder will be paid a sum depending on the treasure's value.

But if the find is determined not to be treasure, or no museums want it, then it is returned to the treasure hunter.

Anyone who discovers something they think is treasure must report their finding to the coroner within two weeks, so the court can hold an inquest to decide who should get to keep it.