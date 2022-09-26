Notification Settings

Dudley Council officially joins Birmingham Pride procession for first time

By Adam Smith

Dudley Council participated in the Birmingham Pride parade for the first time in its history on Saturday.

The Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway, and the council’s deputy chief executive Balvinder Heran led a walking group of 50 people from the borough on a vibrant parade through Birmingham city centre.

Council officers were among those on the march, including several members of Proud to Be Me, the authority’s network for LGBTQ+ employees. Staff and student union representatives from Dudley College also joined the festivities.

Participation in the event was organised by the council’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion team.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, the Mayor of Dudley, said: "I was honoured to lead our walking group and represent Dudley in our borough’s very first appearance at Birmingham Pride.

"It was wonderful to see so many people celebrating their true selves and marching in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

"This year’s event was the 25th anniversary of Birmingham Pride, which celebrates LGBTQ+ people and raises awareness of the injustices that their communities suffer around the globe."

More than 8,000 people were in attendance to mark the occasion, setting a record for the biggest turnout in the parade’s history.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

